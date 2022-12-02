Bydd yn Wrol

Not Available

The old-age pensioners of a South Wales town are up in arms. They must fight to save their municipal hall from developers and corrupt councilors. Unexpectedly they are joined by their teenage neighbors whose life of unemployment makes them ready to flight for their valley and their heritage. Together they plan to mobilize public opinion by seeking sponsors, running bazaars and offering super prizes at the local bingo hall. But one suggestion beats everything: 'I propose that Tom Jones comes here to sing.'