Bye Bye Barbara

Whilst reporting on a rugby match in Biarritz, sportswriter Jérôme Thomas meets a strange young woman in a bar. The woman, Paula, appears confused and persuades Jérôme to take her back to his home in Paris. Jérôme later learns that his mysterious protégée is the stepdaughter of Hugo Michelli, a wealthy impresario. Paula becomes anxious that someone is following her and then suddenly goes missing. Jérôme is incredulous when he reads a newspaper account of Paula’s death in a road accident. Suspecting foul play, he begins his own investigation...