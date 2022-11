Not Available

The Bushes and the Bin Ladens battle on national television with dueling series aimed at boosting their popularity with the masses in this animated musical satire with a cast of characters that includes Osama Bin Laden, Mullah Omar and Jenna Bush. While Bin Laden waffles on format, the Bushes come up with a surefire winner: "The George and Jenna Comedy Hour," where dancing crucifixes and patriotic hot pants are the order of the day.