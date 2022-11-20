Bye Bye Malmö

Not Available

George Wilson came to Malmö to dismantle the worlds largest crane. No big deal: "just a piece of steel" he says confidently. Five months and five accidents later George admits it was his worst project ever. The crane driver Paul Mezga came to Malmö as an 18-year-old. 40 years later he is maneuvering the Kockums crane for the last time. A beloved work site does no longer exist. From his kitchen window he sees the crane disappear. A dramatic documentary about two men and the definite end of an era. The Kockums crane was the worlds highest crane. It was built in 1974 during the Kockum yards most successful period. The crane quickly became a pride for the city and a symbol for an aspiring belief in the future. The yard was shut down in the 80s but the crane was still standing there like a remainder of a lost time. Now it has been sold to a yard in South Korea and has to be dismantled in four months. It is a man from Scotland, George Wilson, who is going to lead the project. With great ...