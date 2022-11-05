Not Available

As three friends prepare to enter adulthood with their high school graduation only a few months away, they lose June after he dies in a fire. His girlfriend Chae-young (Ha-Neul Kim) seeks solace with June's close friend Do-ki (Ji-tae Yu). Do-ki has loved Chae-young for an extended period of time and inches towards revealing his feelings. As they hold an impromptu funeral ceremony for June outside of their high school Do-ki and June kiss for the first time. It's obvious to Do-ki that Chae-young still thinks of June even when they kiss. Two teenagers then approach with one having an uncanny resemblance to June. The four soon to be friends then go through an extended period of self discovery as they experiment with sex and drugs.