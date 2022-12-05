Bye, Mr Wang!

Not Available

The 12-year-old dachshund "Jiang Mi Tiao" stood up while helping his owner Fang to retain love, but unexpectedly passed away and came to the world of Wang Xing. The first thing to do here is to forget the past, which means that he will No longer remembering the bits and pieces of Fang Yiyi, maybe the memory can be reset, but the instinct of loving Fang Yiyi will be unforgettable over the years. Jiang Mi Tiao fought hard to break through the obstacles, and returned to the world through hardships and dangers, crossing the vast sea of people,