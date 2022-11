Not Available

Gang-Goo and Myung-Joo are married and have three children: Sun-Woo, Hyun-Joo and Woo-Jong. They move into a new home, but bizarre and terrifying things happen to the family. The devil transforms into one of the family members. Oldest child Sun-Woo calls her uncle Joong-Soo for help. Joong-Soo is a Catholic priest, who performs exorcisms.