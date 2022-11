Not Available

When Sunflower Valley needs a new sports stadium, there's only one team for the job. It's Bob the Builder™ and his Can-Do Crew! Can Bob build it? With the help of his new friends, Gripper and Grabber - YES, HE CAN! Join Bob, Wendy, and the Can-Do Crew as they race to the finish line in their biggest construction job yet. See how teamwork and fun go hand-in-hand in this colossal building adventure.