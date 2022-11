Not Available

Gospel singer Byron Cage performs uplifting songs of faith at Atlanta's New Birth Cathedral in this live concert. Formerly the cathedral's music director, Cage fills the house with songs from his 2003 album, "An Invitation to Worship," in the inspirational concert, which includes passionate renditions of such soul-stirrers as "Breathe," "Special Place," "Praise Him," "Broken But I'm Healed," "Praise the Name of Jesus" and many more.