Kang-soe and his wife Ong-nyeo settle down in a new village but tragedy strikes when Kang-soe dies while chopping wood. Ong-nyeo announces that she will marry any man who can successfully bury her husband. Many men try to accomplish the task, but die in the process. Ong-nyeo is in despair over not being able to complete the funeral preparations when her husband appears before her apparently alive again