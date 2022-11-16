Not Available

The story of how social networks and instant messengers change the life of a modern person. It has been several years since a 16-year-old teenager posted in a general chat a photo of his girlfriend in the hope of showing off to his friends. Now he has a happy adult life: work, friends, the bride Katya, who is about to become his wife. But the Internet makes you remember teenage love, after which a chain of inexplicable mystical events occurs with the future wife of a young man. The girl receives mysterious messages from the past of her groom. Because of them, her life turns into a nightmare.