C'est Si Bon

  • Comedy
  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

CJ Entertainment

In the late 1960s, C’est Si Bon is the music bar where every acoustic band’s dream lies. There Geun-tae, a naïve country boy, meets the young musical prodigies Hyung-joo and Chang-sik, and forms the band named after it -- the C’est Si Bon Trio. As the three young artists bicker over their music, beautiful socialite Ja-young enters the picture and becomes their muse, and a series of moving love songs come from it. Geun-tae’s pure-heartedness wins Ja-young over but when she accepts a once-in-lifetime opportunity for a shot at an acting career, they part ways. After 20 years, the untold story of their love, song, and youth at C’est Si Bon is finally brought to light.

Cast

Jung WooOh Geun-tae (20s)
Kim Yun-SeokOh Geun-tae (40s)
Han Hyo-jooMin Ja-young (20s)
Kim Hee-aeMin Ja-young (40s)
Jin GooLee Jang-hee (20s)
Jang Hyun-sungLee Jang-hee (40s)

