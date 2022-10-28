In the late 1960s, C’est Si Bon is the music bar where every acoustic band’s dream lies. There Geun-tae, a naïve country boy, meets the young musical prodigies Hyung-joo and Chang-sik, and forms the band named after it -- the C’est Si Bon Trio. As the three young artists bicker over their music, beautiful socialite Ja-young enters the picture and becomes their muse, and a series of moving love songs come from it. Geun-tae’s pure-heartedness wins Ja-young over but when she accepts a once-in-lifetime opportunity for a shot at an acting career, they part ways. After 20 years, the untold story of their love, song, and youth at C’est Si Bon is finally brought to light.
|Jung Woo
|Oh Geun-tae (20s)
|Kim Yun-Seok
|Oh Geun-tae (40s)
|Han Hyo-joo
|Min Ja-young (20s)
|Kim Hee-ae
|Min Ja-young (40s)
|Jin Goo
|Lee Jang-hee (20s)
|Jang Hyun-sung
|Lee Jang-hee (40s)
