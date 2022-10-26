1984

C.H.U.D.

  • Horror
  • Science Fiction

Release Date

August 30th, 1984

Studio

C.H.U.D. Productions

A rash of bizarre murders in New York City seems to point to a group of grotesquely deformed vagrants living in the sewers. A courageous policeman, a photo journalist and his girlfriend, and a nutty bum, who seems to know a lot about the creatures, band together to try and determine what the creatures are and how to stop them.

Cast

Daniel SternA.J. 'The Reverend' Shepherd
Christopher CurryCaptain Bosch
Kim GreistLauren Daniels
Laure MattosFlora Bosch
Brenda CurrinFrancine the Landlady
Justin HallJustin

