Not Available

Pleasure Productions presents a sequel to "A Star Is Porn" which featured Eric Edwards and Bunny Bleu, playing the classic roles of movie stars dealing with the problem of fame... either not enough or too much. C-Hunt stars, in addition to Eric and Bunny, the vivacious Sharon Mitchell, Tamara Longley, and beautiful redhead Jennifer Noxt. This intriguing spy-thriller also employs the sexual energies of handsome Steven Drake, Steve Powers, and the uncontrollable rogue of the adult screen, Ron Jeremy - who portrays Disk Siskel, the movie critic who revolutionizes the interview business. C-Hunt is a spy organization attempting to foil the efforts of Captain Nemo. His subversive plans to take over the world guarantee the home viewer more than just a fabulous sex film.