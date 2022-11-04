Not Available

C.I.D.

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

A newspaper editor, Shrivastav, is killed when he was about to expose the underworld links of a very rich and influential person. C.I.D. Inspector Shekhar is assigned to this case, an investigation of which leads him to suspect Dharamdas and his men. But Dharamdas spins a web of lies and deceit, and Shekhar himself becomes a suspect, and is arrested by the police, and loses his job, leaving Dharamdas and his men to carry on undeterred.

Cast

Dev AnandShekhar
ShakilaRekha
Johny WalkerMaster
KumkumKumkum
Waheeda RehmanKamini
MehmoodSher Singh

