C.I.D.Moosa is a 2003 Malayalam slapstick comedy film written by the duo Udayakrishna and Siby K. Thomas, directed by Johny Antony, and co-produced by and starring Dileep in the title role. The film also stars Harisree Ashokan, Cochin Haneefa, Jagathy Sreekumar, Bhavana, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Saleem Kumar, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is a parody of the spy genre such as the James Bond series and C.I.D. Nazeer. It is considered as one of the most popular and most loved movie of Dileep's career .