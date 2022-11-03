C.I.D.Moosa is a 2003 Malayalam slapstick comedy film written by the duo Udayakrishna and Siby K. Thomas, directed by Johny Antony, and co-produced by and starring Dileep in the title role. The film also stars Harisree Ashokan, Cochin Haneefa, Jagathy Sreekumar, Bhavana, Oduvil Unnikrishnan, Saleem Kumar, and Ashish Vidyarthi. The film is a parody of the spy genre such as the James Bond series and C.I.D. Nazeer. It is considered as one of the most popular and most loved movie of Dileep's career .
|Dileep
|Moolankuzhiyil Sahadevan / C.I.D. Moosa
|Bhavana
|Meena
|Jagathy Sreekumar
|S.I. Peethambaran
|Ashish Vidhyarthi
|Gauri Shankar
|Harisree Ashokan
|Kochunni
|Cochin Haneefa
|Vikraman
