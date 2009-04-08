C Me Dance

2009

A teenage dancer in training for the Los Angeles ballet discovers that she is dying of cancer, only to discover that the Devil is real after getting the miracle that she and her father both prayed for. Shortly after discovering that her dream of joining the Los Angeles Ballet has come true, 17-year-old Sherri (Christina DeMarco) receives a devastating report from her doctor: she's dying of cancer, and her days among the living are numbered. Falling back on their faith, Sherri and her father, Vince (Greg Robbins), begin to pray. One night, following an extensive prayer session, a miracle occurs. But the Devil (Peter Kent) has taken note, and now he's determined to claim Sherri's soul though whatever means necessary.