C(us)todians

For seven years Aly Muritiba worked in a prison in Brazil. There, he was part of the Alpha team. After studying film and making some shorts, Aly returns to his old job to be reunited with his former colleagues and make a film about the Alpha Team. The Team consists of 28 people, men and women of different origins and backgrounds, that work as caretakers and custodians for over a thousand criminals in a Brazilian prison. Walkiu becomes the leader of the team and hopes to do a good job. But as time goes by he realizes that his hands are tied.