C.V. Chandrasekhar is a master of the Tamil Nadu dance form of Bharatanatyam, which distills centuries of traditional Indian temple dance. In this dazzling program, Chandrasekhar draws on his 60-plus years of study to create a peerless performance. Here, he performs numbers from his extensive repertoire, including "Natabhairavi," "Jayadeva, Thillana," "Nattukurinji," "Purandara Dasa," "Ahri Bhairav," "Miscrachapu" and other works.