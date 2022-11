Not Available

Straight off the streets of South Central L.A., CJ Mac brings you a documentary about a gang ritual that has become a popular dance craze. Hear the opinions from the artists who made the C-Walk mainstream through music videos and live performances, and meet the original Crip gang members who started the walk. Is it a dance... or a gang ritual? You decide! Features Snoop Dogg, WC, Ice-T, Kurupt, Ras Kass, Malik Yoba, Warren G and Jonathan Davis.