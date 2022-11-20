Cabale à Kaboul

Not Available

This is the story of the last two Jews in Afghanistan. All the other Jews have left a long time ago. Isaac and Zabulon live alone in the abandoned synagogue… The older of the two, the ruddy-faced Isaac, is Kabul’s sorcerer-healer. He makes cabalistic amulets, which he sells to Moslems to drive out demons from women who are possessed, or from soldiers exhausted by the war. The other Jew, Zabulon, has the same Afghan customers... except that he sells them the alcohol, which he secretly makes, and which is his daily bread-and-butter.