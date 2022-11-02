Not Available

Caballero a la Medida

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Cantinflas works as a model of tuxedos in a prestigious store, your job is to use the smoking in the street along with an advertising sign on his back. The use of smoking gives you access to exclusive places and meet important people. During this time, Cantinflas was the manager of an amateur boxer, it is an attractive nurse assistant and occasionally attending a priest in the church and the orphanage. However, a Cantinflas day while wearing tuxedo, is a rich man, who mistakenly believe that Cantinflas is a millionaire too.

Cast

CantinflasCantinflas
Martha ValdésLita
Ángel GarasaDon Pascual Lachica
Domingo SolerPadre Feliciano
Wolf RuvinskisChucho el Sacristán
Miguel ArenasDon Simón Sicario

