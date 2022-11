Not Available

In this Venezuelan drama about a llanero (a man of the plains) the symbol of an untamable horse is used to parallel the man's inability to be "tamed" by the big city of Caracas, by his iron-fisted feudal overlord, or by the overlord's obnoxious son and his friends. A few critics have felt that director Joaquín Cortés might have achieved a better depiction of class differences with a slightly softer touch.