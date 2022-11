Not Available

In this installment of Cabaret Crusades, which covers the 46 years from the end of the First Crusade, in 1099, to the beginning of the Second Crusade, in 1147, a cast of more than a hundred 200-year-old string marionettes from the Lupi collection in Turin enact Shawky’s highly original approach to staging and filming history; the puppets represent actual historical figures, and the project was filmed entirely in a church in Aubagne according to a cinematic shot breakdown.