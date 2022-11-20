Cabaret Freak Show

Not Available

Filmmaker, illustrator and musician Dame Darcy's weekly television collaboration with Blessed Elysium's Lisa Hammer aired on New York's Public Access from 1996-1999, presenting original drama and comedy in a German Expressionist style, utilizing New York underground personalities including Jennifer Nixon (aka Queen Itchie), Peter Moran, Bliss Blood, Banjo Pete, Miller Duvall, Secretary Jenny, Cynthia Mitchell, Patrick O'Clock (aka Patrick Hambrecht), Jasper McVain, Daisy Miller, Li'l Sweetie, and Countessa Cinorre, as well as celebrity guest stars Thurston Moore, Courtney Love and Tiny Tim.