Cabeça a Prêmio

The Menezes, a powerful family of animal breeders from the Mid-West, have always been at the helm of all illegal dealings in the region. In recent times, they've watched as the system that protected them for so many years slowly disintegrates. Mirão Menezes lives at the mercy of the drug-trafficking industry, the ever-encroaching authorities, and the constant and violent power struggle with his brother Abílio. Mirão's daughter Elaine becomes involved with her father's pilot, finds herself pregnant and decides to flee with him after her Uncle Abílio bribes them. Brito, the hitman sent to find the couple and finish them off, is ironically also victim of a love story.