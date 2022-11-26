Cabecita rubia

Not Available

Grand Magician Tulan walks the arid desert paths, accompanied by his wife, Marta. On this crossing, they join the mysterious Jenifer, who travels to Chile for a sex change operation, the dwarf Tachuelita, the beautiful young Martita and, completing the troupe, two twin nuns, Ana and Maria. Although each of them has personal goals, they manage to join this "Brancaleone Army" at the end of the millennium. In this vast world, where loneliness and helplessness reign, each one looks at a different horizon. Some find it. Others do not.