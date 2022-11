Not Available

Through Lyonne’s surrealist eye, the lead character learns to reconcile with her Vaudevillian past in order to step into her life more fully. We witness Chastity’s journey through the eloquence of incoherence. It's about the illusion of significance in a surreal, unjust and often unintelligible world, yet finding meaning within it and retaining a form of hope in despite of it. Chastity finds an uncompromising way of realizing reality is a kind of absurdity.