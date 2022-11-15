Caccia grossa

Not Available

Goofy narrates his own quest to Africa accompanied by various tour guides. He is in search of wild game. After run-ins with various animals while camping for the night and taking his morning plunge (ruined by a hippo that takes all the water with him when exiting the pool), he sets off in search of the black rhinoceros. Unfortunately for Goofy, the rhino is prepared for Goofy (thanks to a stool pigeon bird resting on his horn) and charges him. Goofy tries his gun against the rhino but the rhino is still to much for Goofy so he leaves Africa and leaves the rhino for other hunters.