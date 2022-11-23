Not Available

In Cacheu, Filipa César once again applies the economic technique of using a single shot – letting a 16mm film roll to the end – without editing. Here, the montage is a process that takes place before shooting, so that the image produced is the result of a performative assemblage between text, acting, projected image and framing by the cameraman and director of photography, Matthias Biber. A lecture, performed by Joana Barrios, brings together elements of César’s research on four colonial statues, which are stored today at one of the first establishment for slave trade in the West African country of Guinea Bissau – the Cacheu fortresses, constructed by the Portuguese in 1588.