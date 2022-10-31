Cactus: Live, Loud & Proud

Not Available

This DVD features killer Cactus performance footage recorded in various cities throughout the band's 2006 / 07 tour. Features Carmine Appice, Tim Bogert and Jim McCarty reunited with Jimmy Kunes on vocals. The group had just released a new album, Cactus V. Bonus interviews with the band, an music video for "The Groover", and testimonials; more. This musical release from the hardrock supergroup Cactus captures footage from a number of live performances by the band, recorded during various concerts during the group's '06/'07 tour. Tracks featured in the release include "One Way Or Another", " Muscle and Soul", and more.