Cactus Makes Perfect

1942

The stooges are living with their mother who persuades them its time to leave home and seek their fortune. After a con man sells them a phony deed to a lost gold mine, the boys head west to find the treasure. After some mishaps with Curly's gold finding invention, they locate the mine and strike it rich. When two crooked miners try to take their gold they hole up in an abandoned hotel and, although they get bombarded by dynamite, triumph over the crooks.