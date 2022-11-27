Not Available

Raptus (rapture in Latin) is a strong disturbance of consciousness provoking a sudden impulse urging the subject to act violently in a reflex way. Cactus is a spiny plant whose certain species contain psychoactive substances. Cactus Raptus combines these two elements. Cactus used as a plastic and dynamic pattern is growing up on the screen. It progressively disturbs the space around us, entering our bodies up to the brain. Crisis is coming. We're about to feel the convulsive energy of raptus.