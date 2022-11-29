cada vuelta que da una cosa enrollada alrededor de otra

Not Available

Mirages, heat strokes, entities that inhabit the mountain in the north bypass. Between valleys, border with the great mountains, observatory and crossing area. […] Every turn a thing rolls around another. […] Executed in a single movement, post-production in camera at the same time that it conjures and is in that trance of sun, mezcal, desire, ancestral clinamen, chaotic attractors in something that looks more like a ritual than filming. Execution, pulsation, drive, impulse, the cinema machine as an instrument, it is played, it is made love to, subtle and abrupt. Filmed with the hands, with the body. […] Almost fluid cosmic planes a single matter for all beings. Other spatialities and time intensities, such as insects, microbes, plants, stones, clouds. […] A gesture that invites you to do and not to look.