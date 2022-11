Not Available

Liya and her younger brothers, Cocoa and Chino, work as caddies at the luxurious golf club "Cantegril" in Punta del Este, Uruguay, and they live with their children in the illegal settlement called Kennedy, located next to the club. Accustomed to being always in the background, they now face the possibility of winning a labor lawsuit that would allow them gain control over their own destinies and those of their families.