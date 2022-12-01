Cadê o bonde que passava aqui?

Not Available

A tram track is found in archaeological excavations for the construction of the Faria Lima subway, in Largo da Batata, the main region in the west of São Paulo. Taking the symbolic concepts of archeology on loan, the documentary goes in search of the “horizons” of history, memory and now, which portray narratives of the residents, shopkeepers and neighborhood goers. As in an excavation, the short investigates the history of Pinheiros from the indigenous village to the occupations of today, going through layers of time to understand urban processes and imagine future for the city.