Café Metropole

Paris' luxurious Cafe Metropole is the setting for director Edward H. Griffith's 1937 comedy, in which an American (Tyrone Power) posing as a Russian prince woos a visiting Ohio heiress (Loretta Young). The cast also includes Adolphe Menjou, Charles Winninger, Helen Westley, Gregory Ratoff, Leonid Kinskey and Christian Rub.
|Tyrone Power
|Alexis
|Adolphe Menjou
|Monsieur Victor
|Gregory Ratoff
|Paul
|Charles Winninger
|Joseph Ridgeway
|Helen Westley
|Margaret Ridgeway
|Loretta Young
|Laura Ridgeway
View Full Cast >