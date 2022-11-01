Café Metropole

1937

Paris' luxurious Cafe Metropole is the setting for director Edward H. Griffith's 1937 comedy, in which an American (Tyrone Power) posing as a Russian prince woos a visiting Ohio heiress (Loretta Young). The cast also includes Adolphe Menjou, Charles Winninger, Helen Westley, Gregory Ratoff, Leonid Kinskey and Christian Rub.