1937

Café Metropole

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Paris' luxurious Cafe Metropole is the setting for director Edward H. Griffith's 1937 comedy, in which an American (Tyrone Power) posing as a Russian prince woos a visiting Ohio heiress (Loretta Young). The cast also includes Adolphe Menjou, Charles Winninger, Helen Westley, Gregory Ratoff, Leonid Kinskey and Christian Rub.

Cast

Tyrone PowerAlexis
Adolphe MenjouMonsieur Victor
Gregory RatoffPaul
Charles WinningerJoseph Ridgeway
Helen WestleyMargaret Ridgeway
Loretta YoungLaura Ridgeway

