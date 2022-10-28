Not Available

August 1914. While Jean Mordant is away winning the title of Wrestling Champion of the World in Buenos Aires, his daughter Mimi is raped by German occupiers in Ostend. Jean swears he will avenge this immoral disgrace. With his coach Victor and young nephew Guido, he enrolls in the prestigious ACM (Armored Car Division). But the heavily-built armored vehicles keep getting stuck in the mud of Flanders. The battalion is hastily transferred to the Eastern front. Jean is devastated by frustration for he has just learned that Mimi is pregnant. But war conditions are ruthless and he and his friends embark on a dramatic journey that ultimately will drag them around the world.