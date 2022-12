Not Available

In the 1950s, Lola, Gelacia, Pepa and Cira Garlobo are four young sisters who live alone on a coffee farm in the middle of the Sierra Maestra mountains. They do not want any man in the house, but the passage through the farm of a young man from the capital who is on his way to rise up with the "rebels" will change their lives at once, although they will not escape their loneliness for that.