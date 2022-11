Not Available

Three years ago, Han Yuanfang, a young girl, left hometown with a slap on the face from her father and became a barista in Shanghai. Three years later, she returns to the town located in the west of China, making a living as a toll station employee. Living in suburbia, Han meets ebullient girl Dali and clumsy St. John. The three young people share their secrets during their free time. Three restless hearts rush to the future fearlessly.