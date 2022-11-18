Café Concordia

Not Available

During the early XX Century, a lovely woman dancer has an amazing success in a place called "Cafe Concordia". She is courting by many men, buts he is in love with Ernesto, a young man whose parents are against their relationship. Ernesto invites Raquel to a party at his home but she is snubbed by his mother and offended by a slighted pretender. Ernesto faces this man in a duel in which he is about to be killed by his rival, but Raquel protects his body and receives the bullet. She dies in Ernesto's arms.