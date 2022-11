Not Available

In the future, humans are divided into Sex Negatives and Sex Positives. The negatives get sick if they have sex so they go to Cafe Flesh to see positives who are forced to perform on stage for the negatives. Lana is a positive who everyone thinks is a negative and she must decide whether to come clean or not. --Two versions exist of this movie - a hardcore, XXX-rated version, and an R-rated version with the most explicit scenes toned down.