Not Available

Cage of Death II took place in Sewell, New Jersey on September 9, 2000. That night the Cage was host to two matches. In the first match, then CZW World champion Lobo defeated Zandig to retain his title. Big Japan Pro Wrestling (BJW) wrestler Ryuji Yamakawa had hit the ring during the match and Zandig (who had spent lots of time that year wrestling for BJW) had lost due to Yamakawa's interference. The second Cage of Death was same cage as Cage of Death but its explosively electrified.