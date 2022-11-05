1960

Cage of Evil

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 30th, 1960

Studio

Not Available

While investigating a diamond heist, disgruntled cop Harper (Ron Foster) falls for Holly (Patricia Blair), the top suspect's main squeeze. When she convinces him to kill her boyfriend and make off with her and the loot, they start down a treacherous path full of dark surprises. Directed by Edward L. Cahn, this crime drama co-stars Harp McGuire as Murray Kearns, Harper's persistent partner who stumbles upon the pair's devious plot.

Cast

Patricia BlairHolly Taylor (as Pat Blair)
Harp McGuireDet. Murray Kearns
John MaxwellInsp. Daniel A. Melrose
Hugh SandersMartin Bender
Helen KleebMrs. Melton
Robert ShayneVictor Delmar

