Cage the Elephant: Live from the Vic in Chicago

Amidst their brilliantly reviewed 2011 spring tour, Kentucky rockers Cage The Elephant celebrated a two-night sold out run at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. Filmed in front of an energetic live crowd, Live From The Vic In Chicago, features the band's biggest hits and fan favorites from sophomore album Thank You Happy Birthday and their 2009 self-titled debut, including "Ain't No Rest For The Wicked", "Back Against The Wall", "Shake Me Down", "Around My Head" "Aberdeen" and many more.