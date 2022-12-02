Not Available

Samantha Sinclair (Paisley Bird) is living a life of fear and abuse under her wicked husband Doug Sinclair (Jeff Willy). But her life is flipped upside down when She’s taken hostage by a small group of outlaws.. (Tori Keaton, Mauricio Saldana, Levi Connelly, & Justin Evans) On the run and desperately seeking refuge, the daring group of bandits hit the road with Samantha as their cargo. But what none of them expected, is how fate would chose them to band together, and how they were all destined for an incredible adventure along side each other... Join Samantha on her death defying journey of revenge, fear, growth, family, love and self empowerment. From the deepest darkest corners of the streets to outrunning the devils reach... Caged And Wild