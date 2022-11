Not Available

Grab the best seat in the house for these 13 high-octane fights between some of the world's toughest bone-crushers. Highlights include a brutal battle for the title featuring competitors Mad Dog Macias, Vernon White and Robert Lalonde. Matchups include Foster vs. Saulters, Gassaway vs. Martin, Macias vs. Labbe, Mitchell vs. Lalonde and Matyushenko vs. White. The first women's tournament also takes place at this action-packed event.