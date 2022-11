Not Available

George "The Paperboy" Carson takes on Jay Russell for the IFC lightweight title, while Becky "The Specimen" has it out with Betty Fagan in a no-holds-barred cage match in this installment of IFC's Caged Combat world tour. The event, which also includes a wild eight-man heavyweight tournament, was particularly notable for its lack of police, who were banned from the site because the matches were held on native Mohawk territory in New York State.