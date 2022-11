Not Available

Emmy winners Sharon Gless and Tyne Daly reteam in the roles that solidified their status as TV legends on their hit show "Cagney & Lacey," playing Detective Christine Cagney and Detective Sgt. Mary Beth Lacey, respectively, in this made-for-TV movie. This time around, the partners come face-to-face with their true feelings about capital punishment when they're assigned to the city's first capital murder case in 10 years.