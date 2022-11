Not Available

With his imagination and playful spirit, French Canadian tyke Caillou greets every activity as an adventure, and whether he's dressing up for a party or tumbling at the skating rink, Mom, Dad and sister Rosie are there to support him. In these episodes of the animated PBS show, the easygoing preschooler experiences a power outage, tries to be a proper brother, and breaks his mom's cherished cup, among other big moments of small adversity.